- Looking at a hole in his neighbor's front door, Steven Rolon is thankful to still be standing.

"See where the bullet hole is at? It would have hit me in the chest," Rolon said.

According to court records, Rolon and his pregnant wife were trying to put their one-year-old to bed. He told investigators that constant loud noises coming from the apartment above were keeping his little boy awake.

"Sounds like he's moving furniture, dropping weights," Rolon told The News Station.

Rolon said he went upstairs and knocked on the neighbor's door.

"He basically was like ‘Who's this?' I says, 'Your neighbor, coming to knock on your door, because you're making noise. Can you please stop the noise?'" Rolon said.

According to 35-year-old Jeffrey Hartfield's arrest affidavit, he yelled at Rolon through the closed door and grabbed his gun.

"I heard a click, click, like from a gun cocking. So I thought he was just trying to scare me," Rolon said.

Rolon said he called his neighbor a name and turned to walk back downstairs.

"I moved this way, and that's when he shot, and I heard a pop."

Rolon said he then ran downstairs, told his wife what the noise was and had her call 911.

"I didn't know if he was going to open the door and start firing," Rolon said.

Hartsfield is now charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. It wasn't until deputies hauled Hartsfield away that Rolon realized the bullet went through the front door of the neighbor's apartment, across from Hartsfield.

"It went into the neighbor's [door] and into their closet, and then I guess it ended up in their bathroom," Rolon explained.

Rolon and his wife are so shaken by what happened, they've already moved half their belongings out of their apartment. However, it doesn't look like Hartsfield is coming home anytime soon. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.