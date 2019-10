- The arrival of a mock-up rocket at the Kennedy Space Center signals that NASA is nearing ‘dress rehearsal mode' for a moon mission.

The Pathfinder is here.

NASA crews spent Monday moving the massive rocket from a barge to the Vehicle Assembly building.

Once inside, they'll connect all the components and start running tests.

Pathfinder is the training wheels rocket for NASA's Space Launch System.

SLS is the next generation of rocket that will bring man back to the moon and beyond.

Pathfinder is 212 feet long and weighs 228,000 pounds.

NASA is working to get us back to the moon in 2024, but admits that deadline is perhaps more optimistic than it is achievable.

Nevertheless, Pathfinder is a stepping stone, and its arrival on the Space Coast is generating enthusiasm, intrigue and talk of the future where humans have a moon colony.