Woman says 'sore throat' led to near-fatal infection that left her with hole in neck Posted Jul 19 2019 06:38AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:39AM EDT Stacey Raymond, who said she has a permanent divot in her neck from where the infection ate away at her muscle and skin, first sought help in March, The Sun reported.</p><p>"I woke up with a slightly sore throat but the pain had increased rapidly so I thought it was probably a bout of tonsillitis," Raymond, 32, said, according to The Sun. "My wife Michel noticed swelling in my neck, which we thought was swollen glands due to the tonsillitis. I went to my GP and was prescribed a five-day course of antibiotics."</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/flesh-eating-bacteria-ravages-california-womans-left-foot-exposing-bone"><strong>RELATED: Flesh-eating bacteria ravages California woman's foot, exposing bone</strong></a></p><p>Raymond claims her doctor said it was a "mild case," because her tonsils weren't swollen, but the antibiotics failed to relieve her pain after several days. She said she sought a second opinion before taking herself to the hospital where a CT scan revealed an abscess in her neck that was then drained, according to The Sun.</p><p>But by April 1 her condition deteriorated further, and a red mark was forming from her neck to her left arm. She was allegedly diagnosed with parapharyngeal abscess and moved to an intensive care unit.</p><p>Abscess swelling can compromise the airway, or erode into the carotid artery and cause septic thrombophlebitis of the internal jugular vein, according to Merck Manual. Most patients deal with fever, sore throat and swelling.</p><p>Treatment typically includes surgical drainage accompanied by antibiotics. Raymond said she had both and felt relief for short-lived period of time before pus began leaking out of the area on her neck that doctors had cut to drain the abscess.</p><p>She told The Sun that doctors realized the bacterial infection was spreading toward her heart, and informed her family that her "chances of survival were next to nothing" if they were unable to stop it in time.</p><p>"That four-hour surgery was the longest wait for my family as they waited to hear if I would survive," she said, according to The Sun.</p><p>But while the multiple procedures did stop the infection, the damage the bacteria ravaged on her muscle, skin and tissues left the area so weak that she had to learn how to lift her head again. Raymond said that she was unable to have a skin graft until the infection had cleared, which left her wounds open for 32 days, The Sun reported.</p><p>Doctors took skin from her thigh to close her wound.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/woman-sore-throat-near-fatal-infection-hole-in-neck"><strong>Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com</strong></a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story419072400 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story419072400 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-419072400",i="relatedHeadlines-419072400",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8286"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Deputies: Carjacker tried to take elderly man's car, couldn't drive stick
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:24AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:25AM EDT
A 71-year-old man recalled how things went down as he became the victim of an alleged carjacking. He was picking his Honda up from Auto Tender repair shop on Monday afternoon when it went down, he said.
"They pulled it around to the front of the building…left the car running. I'm there with my walker," he said. 
Deputies said 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander pounced when the man when he least expected it, as he loaded his walker into his trunk.

Woman charged in baby abduction at Florida bus stop
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:02AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:03AM EDT
Authorities say a woman abducted a 6-month-old baby at a Florida bus stop by getting on a bus with the child after asking the mother whether she could hold the baby.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports 55-year-old Wanda Williams has been charged with kidnapping a minor.
The mother told Tallahassee police that she was sitting at a bus stop on Wednesday when Williams approached her and asked to hold the baby. She gave her permission, but once the bus arrived, Williams got on it with the infant while the mother wasn't paying attention.

Missing 11-year-old Florida girl could be with teen
Posted Jul 19 2019 05:43AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 05:47AM EDT
A missing child alert has been issued for a Florida teen who went missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that 11-year-old Addison Terry is missing. She walked away from the Youth Crisis Center on Parental Home Road on Wednesday night. She gave her permission, but once the bus arrived, Williams got on it with the infant while the mother wasn't paying attention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/missing-11-year-old-florida-girl-could-be-with-teen" title="Missing 11-year-old Florida girl could be with teen" data-articleId="419069190" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%2011_1563529151873.png_7533932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%2011_1563529151873.png_7533932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%2011_1563529151873.png_7533932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%2011_1563529151873.png_7533932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/missing%2011_1563529151873.png_7533932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing 11-year-old Florida girl could be with teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A missing child alert has been issued for a Florida teen who went missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center.</p><p>The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that 11-year-old Addison Terry is missing. 