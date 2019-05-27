< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 25 2019 07:24PM Posted May 27 2019 08:33PM EDT
Video Posted May 25 2019 07:24PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409242317-409242061" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/alligator-attack-melbourne_1559003431300_7317128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409242317" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A 26-year-old Florida woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator while wading in a pond.</p> <p>Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say Nichole A. Tillman or Melbourne was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which weren't thought to be life-threatening.</p> <p>Florida Today reports trapper Frank Robb was contracted by the wildlife agency to remove the 8-foot (2.4-meter) gator from the pond.</p> <p>The incident happened at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John. Paramedics quickly responded to the scene and treated Tillman.</p> <p>Wildlife agency spokesman Chad Weber warns people to look for alligators in or near any body of water. FHP searching for black SUV in hit-and-run on OBT
Posted May 27 2019 09:16PM EDT
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver of a black Chevy SUV, which they said struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday on Orange Blossom Trail.
A was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident , according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The deceased has not been identified, but troopers said the victim is a 62-year-old woman from Orlando. She crossing OBT just north of 40th street around 1 a.m., when she was hit, according to FHP Lt. Kim Montes. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being hit while crossing road in Ormond Beach
Posted May 27 2019 08:44PM EDT
The Ormond Beach Police Department is investigating after two pedestrians were struck while crossing near the intersection of West Granada Boulevard and Seminole Drive. One of those pedestrians died from injuries.
Officers responded to the Trails Shopping Center around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, following reports of a crash involving three vehicles and the two pedestrians -- a man and a woman.
Investigators said the two were crossing in a designated crosswalk. Witnesses stated that an eastbound Chevrolet SUV sideswiped a black Nissan four-door and then struck the two pedestrians. Another Chevrolet SUV sustained damage from the crash. Brush fire prompts evacuations in Marion County
Posted May 27 2019 08:21PM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 08:22PM EDT
Firefighters in Marion County worked vigorously to control a Memorial Day brush fire, which broke out around noon in the area of Northeast 148th Terrace Road and Northeast 188th Place.
Three brush trucks, two bulldozers, a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft were dedicated to battling the blaze, according to Marion County Fire Rescue, which included units from Salt Springs Station No. 15, Fort McCoy Station No. 7, and Sparr Station No. 19. The U.S. Forest Service and the Florida Forest Service also assisted.
Units evacuated approximately eight residences and firefighters worked to protect additional homes. The fire was about 80 percent contained just before 5 p.m. The Florida Forest Service has determined the cause of this fire to be incendiary in nature. Woman recovering after alligator attack in Florida pond Dozens rescued from dangerous rip currents Graveyard with veterans rededicated on Memorial Day
Deputies release sketch of suspect in Lake Louisa State Park attempted sexual battery href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being hit while crossing road in Ormond Beach Woman recovering after alligator attack in Florida pond
Brush fire prompts evacuations in Marion County Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Zellwood Dozens rescued from dangerous rip currents More Stories 