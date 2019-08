- Authorities reported multiple fatalities and at least 18 people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting rampage in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tells FOX News that there were between 15 to 20 victims in the mass shooting. The suspect in custody is a 21-year-old man.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Police responded to reports of an active shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall area shortly before 11 a.m. local time and asked people to stay clear of the active scene. Authorities originally gave multiple locations for the shooting at both a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall nearby.

McDonald's inside Walmart near Cielo Vista pic.twitter.com/DUGz0YsDui — Joshua Anthony ∞ (@itsjawwsh_) August 3, 2019

Gunshots can be heard in a video taken by Joshua Anthony, who says the footage was taken at the McDonald's inside the Walmart. Customers are seen hiding under tables as several gunshots rang out.

In another video by Victoria Balderrama, authorities are seen evacuating the JCPENNY in Cielo Vista Mall. Police are heard telling customers to keep their hands up and to run.

This is a developing story.