EL PASO, Texas (FOX NEWS/AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center

The same official identified the suspected gunman as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no law enforcement fired their weapons. The Walmart was near capacity at the time of the shooting, with as many as 3,000 people inside and 100 employees.

Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, told Fox News that 13 patients -- 1 of whom died at the hospital -- were being treated at the facility's Level 1 trauma center. Mielke told the Associated Press that two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children's Hospital.