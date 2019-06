Photo credit: Chrisoula Harris Photo credit: Chrisoula Harris

- A family at Ponte Vedra Beach rushed to help a stingray and her babies as she gave birth after being caught on a fishing line.

Chrisoula Harris shared the video with Fox 35. Over the weekend, a fisherman had reeled in the stingray, but quickly realized she was in labor and worked to set her free.

The video shows the man cutting the line from the mother stingray as the tiny babies popped out. The fisherman then helped the mother and babies back out into the ocean. The family watched as the stingrays swam away.

Harris tells Fox 35 that a total of three babies were born!

"They were so cute! I’m so glad we were able to save them all too!" she said.

