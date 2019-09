Photo and video credit: Miami Beach PD via Storyful Photo and video credit: Miami Beach PD via Storyful

- A Miami Beach police officer scared the living daylights out of a fellow cop recently with the help of a fake snake.

The Miami Beach Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page, showing one of its officers play the hilarious reptile-themed prank on his colleague.

The officer is seen walking up to the open window of the unsuspecting victim, who promptly (and hilariously) screams as the fake snake is dropped into his vehicle.

"You'd scream too, right? 😂🐍 Leave it to your partner to keep you on your toes," the police department wrote on Facebook.

The unsuspecting officer had a good sense of humor about the prank and busted out laughing.

