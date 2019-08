- Eric Remedi stabbed in Julian Gressell's cross eight minutes before halftime, then helped create a second goal late, and Atlanta United advanced to its first ever U.S. Open Cup Final with a 2-0 seminal victory over Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday night.

"I didn't think we really played anywhere near to our capacity. I think the occasion seemed to get to us. Second half our intent was a lot better; we were camped in their half, we had some momentum but we needed more quality," said Lions Head Coach James O'Connor. "I think it was very evident to say second half we had the momentum but needed more quality to create some shots at goal."

Atlanta will welcome the winner of Wednesday night's semifinal between Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field (8 pm ET | ESPN+).

Emerson Hyndmon also scored his first-ever goal in any competition for Atlanta since his summer arrival, helping his team improve its all-time record to 6-0-2 in eight matches in all competitions against their Southeastern rivals.

On a night coach Frank de Boer missed Josef Martinez due to injury and chose to replace Ezequiel Barco early in the second half, the visitors still dominated affairs especially as the evening wore on.

Dom Dwyer and Sacha Kljestan both missed quality first-half chances for Orlando, which was hoping to play for its first trophy in its fifth year. Both players were removed by coach James O'Connor in a 58th-minute double substitution.

Information provided by OrlandoCitySC.com.