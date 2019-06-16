< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates

Posted Jul 02 2019 09:34AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 09:45AM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415847914" data-article-version="1.0">Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415847914" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-campaign-announces-105m-fundraising-haul-blowing-past-dem-candidates" data-title="Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-campaign-announces-105m-fundraising-haul-blowing-past-dem-candidates" addthis:title="Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415847914.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415847914");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415847914-412956457"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415847914-412956457" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415847914" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that its<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-campaign-105m-fundraising"> re-election operation r</a>aised a whopping $105 million in the second quarter, a figure that blows past what the Democratic candidates have been pulling in.</p><p>As for their war chest, the campaign reported it had $100 million in cash on hand.</p><p>President Trump raised a large chunk of that -- $24.8 million -- in the 24 hours after his 2020 re-election campaign launch last month. The figures revealed Tuesday indicate fundraising has been steady throughout the quarter.</p><p>"Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement Tuesday. "No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump's outstanding record of results."</p><p>The figures cover money raised through a joint effort involving the Republican National Committee, and joint-fundraising committees Trump Victory and Trump MAGAC (Make America Great Again Committee). The Trump campaign and his committees brought in $54 million in the second quarter, with the RNC bringing in $51 million.</p><p>According to the Trump campaign, all three fundraising entities "doubled their digital investment" during the second quarter, and raised more online in the second quarter than the entire first half of 2018. The Trump campaign also said they invested $35 million into their digital and email prospecting efforts.</p><p>"Our grassroots army is already hard at work—putting us in prime position to re-elect President Trump and Republicans across the country," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday.</p><p>Trump benefits from being the only major Republican running so far, aside from a long-shot primary challenge mounted by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. Democrats, by contrast, are running as part of a historically large field and must divvy up the donor base.</p><p>A few candidates have posted big numbers to date, but nothing approaching what the incumbent president is able to do.</p><p>While most candidates have not yet reported their second-quarter figures, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported raising $24.8 million in the last three months. Former Vice President Joe Biden hinted two weeks ago that his campaign had raked in nearly $20 million since he declared his candidacy in late April.</p><p>Sen. 