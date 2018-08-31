Truck crashes into overpass on I-75

- A semi-truck and trailer was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in center lane.

The semi-truck drifted off the roadway to the right and collided into the outside emergency guardrail and the SW 20th Ave. overpass support column on the west shoulder. This caused the chassis of the semi-truck to come apart and impact another vehicle.

All lanes were blocked for approximately two hours. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to UF Health Shands with non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending.