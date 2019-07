- The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a routine traffic stop for a seatbelt violation, resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.

A deputy conducted the traffic stop on a gray Ford that was traveling 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on Thursday morning. The driver was also not wearing his seat belt.

The said the driver, Derick McKay, 36, smelled of marijuana. The deputy later learned that McKay had a suspended license with five prior driving with a suspended license convictions.

McKay was given a final chance to turn over any contraband before being arrested and booked into the jail. The deputy said McKay removed a large baggie of powder cocaine, a small baggie of crack cocaine, eight small baggies of Heroin, two small baggies of Ethylone (also known as Molly), a small baggie of marijuana, 12 white oval pills determined to be Lortab, and 12 green pills determined to be Oxycodone from his buttocks.

"This was a routine traffic stop that ended with a serious poison peddler behind bars," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This dealer is not new to Flagler County and despite many chances, he just doesn't seem to learn his lesson and a get a real job. I hope the courts deal harshly with him and get him off our streets for good before he sells to someone who overdoses or dies."

McKay was charged with Driving with a Suspended License, Possession of Heroin with intent to sell, Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell, Possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell, Possession of Lortab with intent to sell, Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, and Possession of Molly with intent to sell.

He was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

McKay has previous arrests in Flagler County for a variety of drug charges dating back to 2008.