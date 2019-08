- There is already plenty to be concerned with as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, but how about tons of steel hanging hundreds of feet overhead?

The potential of triple-digit mile per hour wind has folks in Downtown Orlando looking up, wondering how the cranes towering over the city will hold-up.

"That's some pretty scary stuff," said Juan Aviles, a University of Central Florida student at the school's new downtown campus. "We're not used to a lot of construction cranes here, you know we're not always in this state of flux, so it's kind of scary thinking that we're living and studying here."

UCF student Megan Whalen isn't worried because she's getting out of town.

"No, because I'm going to be far away but if I were here, I'd be very nervous," said Whalen.

The City of Orlando is in communication with builders to make sure they are following the city's safety procedures. All tower cranes must be set in the weather vane position, which means the crane's brakes are released, allowing it to rotate with the wind.

Brasfield and Gorrie, the operator of two cranes near the UCF Downtown campus released this statement:

"Brasfield & Gorrie is committed to the safety on our jobsites and all surrounding areas. We have proven safety protocols in place to prepare our project sites for a forecasted tropical storm or hurricane. According to the manufacturer recommendations, we place the crane in weather vane mode; this means that the tower crane's jib rotates unrestricted. This also ensures the rigging is properly secured. Brasfield & Gorrie operates all equipment, including tower cranes, in accordance with all manufacturer recommendations, as well as with any project-specific engineering requirements."

"Hurricanes are common enough that they've done everything they probably need to do to secure for the hurricane," said Terry Ridges, who works downtown.

UCF Downtown student Juan Aviles isn't taking any chances.

"I'm going to be outside for as little as possible, I'm gonna make sure to be inside," said Juan Aviles, UCF Downtown student.