The Cheesecake Factory is giving out free Oreo cheesecake slices for 4th of July   ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - The Cheesecake Factory wants to make sure your Fourth of July is extra sweet.

From Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7, you can get a free slice of the company's famous Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake just by making a delivery order through DoorDash.

As long as your order totals at least $17.76 (you know, the year our nation was founded), you'll get your sweet slice of heaven for free! Just be sure to enter the promo code "OREO" while checking out.

In case you've never tried it, the Oreo Dream Extreme is reportedly a customer and social media favorite! It's made with layers of fudge cake, Oreo cookie mousse, and then topped off with a milk chocolate icing. Do we need to say more?

The Cheesecake Factory is known for their freebie deals throughout the year. You may remember back in November when they gave out 40,000 slices of cheesecake in honor of their 40th anniversary, which was also in collaboration with DoorDash.

To check if you are in the delivery area for the free holiday slice, click HERE.

If somebody brought me Oreo dream extreme cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory I will literally love u forever I wont share but ill love u — Sarah Weber (@_triSARAHtops4) March 24, 2016







