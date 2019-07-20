< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Teens praised for giving spare Red Sox ticket to homeless man 20 2019 03:48PM Posted Jul 20 2019 03:59PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 20 2019 03:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 04:20PM EDT Photo credit: Pedro Lugo style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/ball%20game%202_1563652386220.jpg_7537343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419346786-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ball game 2_1563652386220.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419346786-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img Photo credit: Pedro Lugo

Photo credit: Pedro Lugo style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BOSTON (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Three teenagers in Massachusetts are being hailed on social media for giving a spare Red Sox ticket to a man they say was homeless.</p> <p>Pedro Lugo tells Fox 35 that he and his friends, Sean Wetzonis and Francisco Rios, were headed to Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox play against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night when one member of their group had to back out.</p> <p>"My dad and friends suggested to either sell the tickets to get the money back or take a girl, but I didn't want to do that. I wanted to give the ticket to someone who would appreciate it."</p> <p>Before they entered the park, Lugo says they saw a homeless man asking people for spare change. Since Lugo didn't have any money on him, he asked the man, named John, if he wanted to go to the game with them.</p> <p>"He immediately jumped up and agreed!" Lugo tells Fox 35. "You could see the joy and excitement. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for person who abandoned newborn on doorstep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando police are working to find out who abandoned an infant on someone's doorstep.</p><p>Police responded to the Willow Key Apartments, located on Arnold Palmer Drive, on Saturday morning and found a 1-day-old baby boy on someone's doorstep.</p><p>Officers say the baby was wrapped in a T-shirt and appeared to be in good health.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/on-apollo-11-anniversary-pence-announces-that-orion-capsule-for-manned-moon-missions-is-ready" title="On Apollo 11 anniversary, Pence announces that Orion capsule for manned Moon missions is ready" data-articleId="419356436" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/MIKE%20PENCE_1563658203333.jpg_7537287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/MIKE%20PENCE_1563658203333.jpg_7537287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/MIKE%20PENCE_1563658203333.jpg_7537287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/MIKE%20PENCE_1563658203333.jpg_7537287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/MIKE%20PENCE_1563658203333.jpg_7537287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>On Apollo 11 anniversary, Pence announces that Orion capsule for manned Moon missions is ready</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Speaking at Kennedy Space Center on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Orion capsule that will take American astronauts back to the Moon is ready.</p><p>"The Orion crew capsule for the Artemis mission is complete and ready to begin preparations for its historic first mission," he said.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/illinois-massachusetts-police-departments-tell-criminals-to-stay-inside-during-heat-wave" title="Illinois, Massachusetts police departments tell criminals to stay inside during heat wave" data-articleId="419345578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois, Massachusetts police departments tell criminals to stay inside during heat wave</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Criminal activity has been officially canceled in one suburban Chicago town due to the extreme heat that's cooking most of the country.</p><p>"It is just too hot to be outside committing crimes," the Park Forest Police Department said on Facebook Friday. "We're asking all aspiring criminals, seasoned veterans, and those who find themselves committing crimes out of boredom, to please stay indoors."</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! Since then, the inventions made during this time have become part of our daily lives on Earth. (Credit: NASA)" title="apollo11-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘One giant leap for mankind': The everyday things we gained from going to the moon</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" 