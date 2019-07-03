He tells KXAS-TV that he changed the setting on the mower so that grass would be different lengths in order to create the stripes. James then reportedly used a weed eater to carve out the 50 stars.
It reportedly took James about four hours to complete the flag but tells KXAS-TV that "it was worth it."
Posted Jul 03 2019 08:17AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 08:31AM EDT
Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.
Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses caught fire late Tuesday. Crews said one warehouse initially caught fire and the flames spread to a second warehouse.
The first warehouse fire is under control, but the other kept burning for hours.
Posted Jul 03 2019 08:02AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 08:09AM EDT
American pride seems to be falling, according to a new Gallup poll that showed only 45% of those surveyed feel 'extremely' proud to be Americans.
"While 70% of U.S. adults overall say they are proud to be Americans, this includes fewer than half (45%) who are "extremely" proud, marking the second consecutive year that this reading is below the majority level," the poll states.
The findings are from a survey of about 1,015 U.S. adult which shows that American pride has been dwindling in recent years. The latest number, 45%, is an all-time low since Gallup first starting measuring in 2001.
Posted Jul 03 2019 06:36AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 08:57AM EDT
Orange County deputies are investigating what they think may be a large sinkhole that opened up in Orlando early Wednesday morning and swallowed several construction vehicles.
Deputies say the hole opened up on private property along Boggy Creek Road near the Orlando International Airport.