- Hey parents: if your baby's car seat is looking a bit rough, Target wants to swap with you.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Sept. 13, Target is holding their eco-friendly car seat trade-in event.

Parents can bring in their outdated car seats to the designated drop-off boxes near the Guest Services area of participating Target stores.

You'll then be given a coupon for 20% a brand new car seat, which will be good through Saturday, Sept. 14. The coupon can be used for both in-store and online.

If you don't need a car seat, Target says you can use your coupon for other baby needs like "a car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, such as playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers."

According to Target, they will "accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged."

Target has recycled about 11.98 million pounds of material since launching the first trade-in event in 2016.

More TRENDING stories: