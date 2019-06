- In an effort to compete with Amazon's popular Prime Day, Target is getting ready to debut their own sale days event.

Target Deal Days will take place on July 15th and 16th - which just happens to be the same days Amazon is cutting prices for its annual Prime Day sale.

One big difference is that you don't have to have a membership to score deals during Target's event.

“Last year’s Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales,” said Target's Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

“This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.”

According to a press release, Target Deal Days offers include exclusive home, apparel and toy brands that are rarely on sale, plus discounts on hundreds of thousands of items and new deals each day.

"These deals are on top of Target’s already low everyday prices and, as always, guests can take advantage of 5% off using their Target REDcards. Specific offers will be shared at a later time."