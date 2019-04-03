< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Target announces 'Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Posted Jun 27 2019 07:42AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 07:55AM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Target announces 'Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/target-announced-deal-days-to-compete-with-amazon-prime-day" data-title="Target announces 'Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/target-announced-deal-days-to-compete-with-amazon-prime-day" addthis:title="Target announces 'Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415012116.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415012116");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415012116-398486234"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415012116-398486234" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY%20target%20for%20web_1554297981221.png_6976984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415012116" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - In an effort to compete with Amazon's popular Prime Day, Target is getting ready to debut their own sale days event.</p> <p>Target Deal Days will take place on July 15th and 16th - which just happens to be the same days Amazon is cutting prices for its annual Prime Day sale.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/target-offering-week-long-15-percent-discount-to-teachers-in-july"><strong>RELATED: Target offering week-long, 15 percent discount to teachers in July</strong></a></p> <p>One big difference is that you don't have to have a membership to score deals during Target's event.</p> <p>“Last year’s Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales,” said Target's Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.</p> <p>“This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.”</p> <p>According to<a href="https://corporate.target.com/press/releases/2019/06/Target-to-Debut-Target-Deal-Days-No-Membership-Req"> a press release</a>, Target Deal Days offers include exclusive home, apparel and toy brands that are rarely on sale, plus discounts on hundreds of thousands of items and new deals each day.</p> <p>"These deals are on top of Target’s already low everyday prices and, as always, guests can take advantage of 5% off using their Target REDcards. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/gofundme-page-raising-money-for-restaurant-employee-who-allegedly-spat-on-eric-trump" title="GoFundMe page raising money for restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump" data-articleId="415015283" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY-Eric-Trump_1561550774521_7445298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>GoFundMe page raising money for restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A GoFundMe page says it is raising money for the restaurant employee who allegedly spat on Eric Trump Tuesday night.</p><p>It was reported that the president's son was confronted by a female server at The Aviary in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department and the Secret Service were involved in the incident.</p><p>RELATED: Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge; employee 'placed on leave'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/two-alarm-fire-breaks-out-at-orange-county-auto-shop" title="Two-alarm fire breaks out at Orange County auto shop" data-articleId="415000509" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Two_alarm_fire_breaks_out_at_Orange_Coun_0_7448997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Two_alarm_fire_breaks_out_at_Orange_Coun_0_7448997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Two_alarm_fire_breaks_out_at_Orange_Coun_0_7448997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Two_alarm_fire_breaks_out_at_Orange_Coun_0_7448997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Two_alarm_fire_breaks_out_at_Orange_Coun_0_7448997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two-alarm fire breaks out at Orange County auto shop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of firefighters swarmed an auto shop in Orange County early Thursday morning after a fire broke.</p><p>The two-alarm fire broke out just before 2:15 a.m. at the Big Boy Toys Auto Shop on the corner of W. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_debate1stnight_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/two-alarm-fire-breaks-out-at-orange-county-auto-shop" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/fire%20orlando_1561629287975.png_7448992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/fire%20orlando_1561629287975.png_7448992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/fire%20orlando_1561629287975.png_7448992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/fire%20orlando_1561629287975.png_7448992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/fire%20orlando_1561629287975.png_7448992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Two-alarm fire breaks out at Orange County auto shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/13-foot-shark-spotted-near-shore-at-florida-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/shark%20for%20web_1561633089668.png_7449347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/shark%20for%20web_1561633089668.png_7449347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/shark%20for%20web_1561633089668.png_7449347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/shark%20for%20web_1561633089668.png_7449347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/shark%20for%20web_1561633089668.png_7449347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Navarre&#x20;Beach&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>13-foot shark spotted near shore at Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bill-relaxing-concealed-carry-law-to-take-effect-in-kentucky" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bill relaxing concealed carry law to take effect in Kentucky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/anti-human-trafficking-initiative-before-super-bowl-in-miami" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/2008_1117_human_trafficking_1442090252574_199111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/2008_1117_human_trafficking_1442090252574_199111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/2008_1117_human_trafficking_1442090252574_199111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/2008_1117_human_trafficking_1442090252574_199111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/2008_1117_human_trafficking_1442090252574_199111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anti-human trafficking initiative before Super Bowl in Miami</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/turn-in-gun-get-50-gift-card-at-daytona-beach-police-gun-buyback-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/12/GunBuyBackWEB_1455300031305_838233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/12/GunBuyBackWEB_1455300031305_838233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/12/GunBuyBackWEB_1455300031305_838233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/12/GunBuyBackWEB_1455300031305_838233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/12/GunBuyBackWEB_1455300031305_838233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Turn in gun, get $50 gift card at Daytona Beach police gun buyback event</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 