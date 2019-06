- Investigators have made an arrest in an attack at an Osceola County gas station.

The incident happened on June 15 at a Wawa on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simpson Road. Deputies say the suspect got into the open door of a car at the gas pump next to him and beat up the woman inside, and then he ran away after the woman fought back.

During the investigation, deputies said they identified 27-year-old Noel Rivera as a suspect in the case. Rivera was located and contacted on a week later and agreed to be interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, deputies said Rivera confessed to the incident.

Rivera was subsequently arrested and charged with occupied burglary and battery.