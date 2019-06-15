Authorities have released a composite sketch of the suspect. He's believed to be a white or Hispanic man in his 20's or 30's with sunken cheekbones and an athletic build.
Deputies say the two had no relationship to each other and this appears to be a random attack.
Crimeline is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Posted Jun 15 2019 11:26AM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 11:29AM EDT
An 11-year-old boy in North Carolina struck an intruder in the back of the head with a machete to foil a home invasion on Friday, according to reports.
The boy, who was home alone, answered a knock on the front door and saw a woman standing there. Simultaneously, a man broke into the home through a window and used the homeowner's pellet gun to force the child into a bedroom closet.
The boy escaped the closet and grabbed a machete, using it to strike the man in the head.
Posted Jun 15 2019 10:04AM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 10:11AM EDT
A former college athlete in Alabama is facing felony charges after authorities say he and a friend beat a duck to death after a party.
Thomas "Landon" Grant, 19, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and there is an arrest warrant issued for a second suspect.
According to AL.com , a group of athletes had attended a party on May 5 and went to a pond on the campus of Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City. That's when they reportedly took the white Muscovy duck from the pond.
Posted Jun 15 2019 09:03AM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 11:20AM EDT
**UPDATE: Everett Gould III has been found safe.**
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.