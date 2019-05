- Soccer fans can take advantage of SunRail this Friday to get to the game, and then go home afterwards, both northbound and southbound.

A special southbound late train is running Friday night, May 24 for the Orlando City SC game against the LA Galaxy. The special train leaves from the southbound Church Street Station platform at 10:30 p.m., stopping at Orlando Health, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee and Poinciana.

This is an addition to the regularly scheduled 10:30 p.m. train that leaves from the northbound Church Street Station platform, serving LYNX, Advent Health, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford and DeBary.

Regular fares apply. For more information about SunRail, including fares, schedule and station locations, please visit www.sunrail.com or download the new SunRail app.