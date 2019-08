- Due to Hurricane Dorian, the Florida Department of Transportation is suspending SunRail service all next week.

SunRail is closed Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday. This Saturday, crews will begin work to prepare the corridor prior to the impending storm. After the storm, and when conditions stabilize, a complete inspection of the 61.5-mile corridor is necessary to assess the storm’s impact and to prepare the corridor to reinstate rail service for SunRail, as well as freight and Amtrak operations. Restoration of service includes reinstalling gates, safety inspections and removal of any obstructions on the railroad tracks.



As a result, SunRail service is suspended Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 3-6, 2019. Visit SunRail.com for updates or text “SunRail” to 31996 to receive updates on your mobile device, or download the new SunRail app.