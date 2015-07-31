< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Stoppage Time Goal Earns Orlando City B 1-1 Draw Against Chattanooga data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417478249-363351639" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <p><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:28AM EDT</span></p>
<p><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:32AM EDT</span></p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orlando City B (3-9-4, 13 points) battled to a 1-1 draw against the Chattanooga Red Wolves (6-4-5, 23 points) on Wednesday at Montverde Academy.</p><p>Chattanooga opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a goal from forward Sito Seoane off a long-range effort from the edge of the penalty area. The Lions battled back to earn a point, however, with a goal from Tresor Mbuyu in the 91st minute, his first of the season, just three minutes after they were reduced to 10 men.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/budweiser-becomes-sponsor-of-national-women-s-soccer-league"><strong>RELATED: Budweiser becomes sponsor of National Women's Soccer League</strong></a></p><p>Matheus Silva was shown a second yellow card in the 88th minute, forcing the Lions to finish the match shorthanded. </p><p>Next Match: OCB faces a quick turnaround as the team goes on the road and face Greenville Triumph SC at Legacy Early College on Saturday, July 13th. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Updated Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT

Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. 

DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android

FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/disturbance-in-gulf-of-mexico-has-90-chance-of-becoming-tropical-depression-or-storm" title="Gulf Coast bracing for possible hurricane; development expected by the weekend" data-articleId="417228824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Keeping_watch_on_system_over_Gulf_of_Mex_0_7514218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Keeping_watch_on_system_over_Gulf_of_Mex_0_7514218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Keeping_watch_on_system_over_Gulf_of_Mex_0_7514218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Keeping_watch_on_system_over_Gulf_of_Mex_0_7514218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Keeping_watch_on_system_over_Gulf_of_Mex_0_7514218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gulf Coast bracing for possible hurricane; development expected by the weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 12:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center reports that a system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely become Hurricane Barry by the weekend, making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast. A Hurricane Watch has now been issued in the areas that could be impacted.</p><p>"It is still not officially a tropical system as of yet, but it will become a tropical depression, then a storm," said FOX 35/FOX 51 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/family-medical-treatments-stopped-for-willy-wonka-actress-denise-nickerson-after-medical-emergency" title="Family: Medical treatments stopped for Willy Wonka actress Denise Nickerson after medical emergency" data-articleId="417479062" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Denise Nickerson, in a photo taken in 2014. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family: Medical treatments stopped for Willy Wonka actress Denise Nickerson after medical emergency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 12:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Family members of Denise Nickerson said Wednesday they have made a decision to switch off all medical equipment used to treat the Willy Wonka actress, who suffered a stroke in 2018.</p><p>In a number of posts made on an unverified Facebook page this week, family members said Nickerson, 62, had a "major medical emergency" Monday morning and suffered additional seizures on Tuesday, resulting in pulmonary and respiratory distress, including pneumonia and excessive carbon dioxide in her blood. Family members of Denise Nickerson said Wednesday they have made a decision to switch off all medical equipment used to treat the Willy Wonka actress, who suffered a stroke in 2018.

In a number of posts made on an unverified Facebook page this week, family members said Nickerson, 62, had a "major medical emergency" Monday morning and suffered additional seizures on Tuesday, resulting in pulmonary and respiratory distress, including pneumonia and excessive carbon dioxide in her blood. On Wednesday morning, family members said they have decided to switch off the equipment as they made Nickerson even more uncomfortable.

As of Wednesday night, family members said Nickerson was still alive. Featured Videos

Weather Forecast: July 11, 2019
Oviedo residents see hike in power bill to pay for lights
Toddler rescued from unattended locked car
Man rescues dog from attacking alligator 11, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oviedo-residents-see-hike-in-power-bill-to-pay-for-lights"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/oviedo-LED-lights_1562815542821_7512188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="oviedo-LED-lights_1562815542821.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oviedo residents see hike in power bill to pay for lights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-rescued-from-unattended-locked-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/toddler-in-car_1562815122179_7512177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="toddler-in-car_1562815122179.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toddler rescued from unattended locked car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-rescues-dog-from-attacking-alligator"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/alligator-attacks-dog_1562813721461_7513955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="alligator-attacks-dog_1562813721461.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man rescues Most Recent

Weather Forecast: July 11, 2019

Family: Medical treatments stopped for Willy Wonka actress Denise Nickerson after medical emergency

1 dead, 2 injured in Summerfield in alleged home invasion

Oviedo residents see hike in power bill to pay for lights

Toddler rescued from unattended locked car https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: July 11, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/family-medical-treatments-stopped-for-willy-wonka-actress-denise-nickerson-after-medical-emergency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/GETTY%20Denise%20Nickerson%20071019_1562819226559.jpg_7514303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Denise&#x20;Nickerson&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;in&#x20;2014&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steve&#x20;Granitz&#x2f;WireImage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family: Medical treatments stopped for Willy Wonka actress Denise Nickerson after medical emergency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gainesville-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-summerfield-in-alleged-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marion-home-invasion_1562816102635_7512197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 2 injured in Summerfield in alleged home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oviedo-residents-see-hike-in-power-bill-to-pay-for-lights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/oviedo-LED-lights_1562815542821_7512188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/oviedo-LED-lights_1562815542821_7512188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/oviedo-LED-lights_1562815542821_7512188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/oviedo-LED-lights_1562815542821_7512188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/oviedo-LED-lights_1562815542821_7512188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oviedo residents see hike in power bill to pay for lights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-rescued-from-unattended-locked-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/toddler-in-car_1562815122179_7512177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/toddler-in-car_1562815122179_7512177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/toddler-in-car_1562815122179_7512177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/toddler-in-car_1562815122179_7512177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/toddler-in-car_1562815122179_7512177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler 