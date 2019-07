- Orlando City B (3-9-4, 13 points) battled to a 1-1 draw against the Chattanooga Red Wolves (6-4-5, 23 points) on Wednesday at Montverde Academy.

Chattanooga opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a goal from forward Sito Seoane off a long-range effort from the edge of the penalty area. The Lions battled back to earn a point, however, with a goal from Tresor Mbuyu in the 91st minute, his first of the season, just three minutes after they were reduced to 10 men.

Matheus Silva was shown a second yellow card in the 88th minute, forcing the Lions to finish the match shorthanded.

Next Match: OCB faces a quick turnaround as the team goes on the road and face Greenville Triumph SC at Legacy Early College on Saturday, July 13th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.