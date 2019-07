- The Republican Party of Florida raised nearly $1.88 million between April 1 and June 30, more than double the amount raised by its Democratic counterpart, according to newly filed finance reports.

The GOP brought in $1,876,565, while spending $1,033,740 during the period. The Florida Democratic Party, meanwhile, raised $876,652 and spent $869,044.

Among the big contributors to the GOP during the period were a Florida Chamber of Commerce PAC, which gave $85,000; Associated Industries of Florida-linked PACs, which gave $85,000; United States Sugar, which gave $75,000; Florida Power & Light, which gave $50,000; the Florida Police Benevolent Association, which gave $50,000; RAI Services Co., which gave $50,000; Walmart, which gave $50,000; and Airbnb, which gave $50,000.

Among the top donors to the Democratic Party were Florida Power & Light, which gave $63,000, and Orlando PAC, which gave $60,000, the reports show.