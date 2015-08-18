< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416631617" data-article-version="1.0">Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer 'did not feel safe' around them: reports</h1>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416631617" data-article-version="1.0">Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer ‘did not feel safe' around them: reports</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416631617" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer ‘did not feel safe' around them: reports&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/starbucks-shop-boots-police-officers-because-customer-did-not-feel-safe-around-them-reports" data-title="Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer ‘did not feel safe' around them: reports" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/starbucks-shop-boots-police-officers-because-customer-did-not-feel-safe-around-them-reports" addthis:title="Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer ‘did not feel safe' around them: reports"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416631617.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416631617");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416631617-372304458"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416631617-372304458" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416631617" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Some police officers in Tempe, Ariz., say they were <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/starbucks-shop-boots-police-officers-because-customer-did-not-feel-safe-reports?fbclid=IwAR3DrTCsILnp52CK0Wb2I5uLE5dhmHJD8Z3Ws_76Br44D9utxXlnhdqhyhg">asked to leave a Starbucks </a>coffee shop on the Fourth of July because a customer complained they "did not feel safe" with the cops present, according to reports.</p><p>Five officers were drinking coffee at the Starbucks location prior to their shift beginning when a barista asked them to move out of the complaining customer's line of sight or else leave, the Tempe Officers Association wrote in a series of Twitter messages.</p><p>Rob Ferraro, president of the police union, told FOX 10 of Phoenix that such treatment of police officers seems to be happening more often these days.</p><p>"It's become accepted to not trust or to see police and think that we're not here to serve you, and again, it goes back to -- we take great pride of the level of customer service we provide to citizens, and to be looked at as feeling unsafe when you have law enforcement around you is somewhat perplexing to me," Ferraro told the station in a phone interview.</p><p>The police union also posted a series of Twitter messages about the incident.</p><p>"This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening," the union wrote. "While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019."</p><p>The union said it did not blame the Starbucks corporate office, adding it looked forward "to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue."</p><p>Earlier Friday, the union tweeted a parody of the Starbucks logo, with the words "Dump Starbucks" and the image of a hand dumping the contents of a cup of coffee.</p><p>"Don't appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019," the message said. "Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect"</p><p>A Starbucks spokesman told the Arizona Republic the company was still gathering details about what happened.</p><p>"We have a deep respect for the Tempe Police and their service to the community," spokesman Reggie Borges told the newspaper. "We've reached out to the Tempe Police Department and Tempe Officers Association to better understand what happened and apologize. We want everyone in our stores to feel welcomed and the incident described is not indicative of what we want any of our customers to feel in our stores."</p><p>Neither the barista nor the customer who allegedly complained were identified. Starbucks would not say whether the barista would be disciplined in connection with the case.</p><p>In 2018, an incident at a Starbucks shop in Philadelphia made headlines when two black men who were waiting for a business colleague inside the shop were arrested for trespassing. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/missing-child-alert-issued-for-5-year-old-florida-boy" title="Missing child alert issued for 5-year-old Florida boy" data-articleId="416633891" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing child alert issued for 5-year-old Florida boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Jaxson Prows from Newberry.</p><p>The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says that Jaxson may be in the company of Erin Hontz. They did not say what the relationship is between the boy and the woman.</p><p>Jaxson was last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street. He weighs about 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/naval-air-weapons-station-china-lake-evacuated-not-mission-capable-following-71-magnitude-quake" title="Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude quake" data-articleId="416648143" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Naval_base_in_Southern_California_evacua_0_7484178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Naval_base_in_Southern_California_evacua_0_7484178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Naval_base_in_Southern_California_evacua_0_7484178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Naval_base_in_Southern_California_evacua_0_7484178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Naval_base_in_Southern_California_evacua_0_7484178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A naval base in China Lake said it evacuated non-essential personnel and is incapable of operating missions because of a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck the Southland." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude quake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake was evacuated and deemed incapable of conducting missions following a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled Southern California.</p><p>RELATED: Largest Southland earthquake since 1999 hits Ridgecrest area</p><p>On the base’s Facebook page , officials said personnel were in the midst of checking for any infrastructure damage following Thursday’s 6.4-magnitude temblor. Around 8:19 p.m. Friday, the 7.1-magnitude quake struck about 11 miles north, northeast of Ridgecrest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video and photo courtesy of Andrew Suggs (@asuggs16)" title="KSAZ gutiar player in grand canyon_1562447299982.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/naval-air-weapons-station-china-lake-evacuated-not-mission-capable-following-71-magnitude-quake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows the entrance to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on July 4, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)" title="getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619-407068.gif"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images" title="GETTY earthquake damage1160405851_1562435796071-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-of-baby-sea-turtles-upstage-fireworks-show-at-florida-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/29/GETTY_sea%20turtle%20hatchling_042919_1556560490291.png_7183622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE PHOTO (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_sea turtle hatchling_042919_1556560490291.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of baby sea turtles upstage fireworks show at Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download">
<div class="mod-content">
<div class="hide-for-large-up">
<a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a>
</div>
</div>
</section> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video&#x20;and&#x20;photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Suggs&#x20;&#x28;&#x40;asuggs16&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/eye-drops-and-ointment-sold-at-walgreens-walmart-recalled-due-to-sterility-concerns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Greg&#x20;Fiume&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/missing-child-alert-issued-for-5-year-old-florida-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/missing%20child%20newberry_1562439180659.jpg_7483564_ver1.0_1280_720_1562439642722.jpg_7483615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing child alert issued for 5-year-old Florida boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/starbucks-shop-boots-police-officers-because-customer-did-not-feel-safe-around-them-reports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2015/08/18/Still0818_00001_1439890369793_111401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Starbucks shop boots police officers because customer ‘did not feel safe' around them: reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/naval-air-weapons-station-china-lake-evacuated-not-mission-capable-following-71-magnitude-quake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;entrance&#x20;to&#x20;Naval&#x20;Air&#x20;Weapons&#x20;Station&#x20;China&#x20;Lake&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;FREDERIC&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude 