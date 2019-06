- To help you cool off in the summer heat, Starbucks is celebrating happy hour at participating stores across the country!

On Thursday, June 27, customers can buy any handcrafted iced beverage, like Iced Caramel Macchiatos and iced tea drinks, after 3:00 p.m. and get another one for free! Yes....FREE!

Starbucks Happy Hour is today! 🎉



Buy ANY (grande or larger) handcrafted iced beverage after 3pm and get another free at participating stores. Download the Starbucks app to redeem. US & Canada only. ☀️https://t.co/g0sq7KoTVc pic.twitter.com/jj8wJHD2aF — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 27, 2019







So if you and your favorite co-worker need a refreshing caffeine boost to get you out of your mid-afternoon slump, this may be worth a trip through the Starbucks drive-thru.

The deal is good for drinks grande size or larger and from 3:00 p.m. until closing time, according to Starbucks.

Customers must download the Starbucks mobile app and that's where you'll find the Happy Hour offer.

Happy drinking!