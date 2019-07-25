The Boston Celtics on Thursday announced the signing of former University of Central Florida basketball player Tacko Fall.

The Celtics cited an impressive impact that Fall had on the team's 2019 Summer League squad -- so much so, they decided to hold onto Fall and three other players, including Javonte Green, Max Strus and Tremont Waters.

The 2017 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a 2017 Defensive All-American, and a 2019 All-Conference honoree in The American, Fall left his mark on UCF. The 7-foot-6 center left as the program's all-time leader in blocked shots (280) and field goal percentage (.740).