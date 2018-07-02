South Florida street floods due to water main break

- Officials have shut down roads in Doral due to a water main break that has led to a sinkhole.

WSVN-TV reports that the Doral Police Department said traffic had to be shut down on 41st Street, between 115th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike, around 5 p.m. Monday. In an update, police said the road will be closed until further notice as repairs are made.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have closed off the Northwest 41st Street exit of the Florida Turnpike, causing delays in the southbound lanes. They are advising drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.