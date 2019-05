- An investigation is underway in Orange County after a man was stabbed to death.

Authorities say around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies responded to a home on Penrill Court in Orlando because of a reported argument between a father and son.

When they arrived, they say they saw the victim's 41-year-old son, Deopersaud Ramdihal, trying to leave the scene with blood on his clothes. The body of 70-year-old Ramlochan Ramdihal was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

The father was reportedly unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ramdihal has been arrested.

As far as what happened during the argument is still under investigation.