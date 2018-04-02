< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Skimmers' found in post-storm gas station checks 'Skimmers' found in post-storm gas station checks station checks"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427751923.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427751923");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427751923-409221276"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427751923-409221276" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Posted Sep 06 2019 08:24PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspectors found "skimmers," used to steal credit-card or debit-card information at gas pumps, while checking gas stations for Hurricane Dorian damage.</p> <p>Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Friday water infiltrated underground fuel tanks at just two of the 250 gas stations along the East Coast that were most likely to be impacted by the state’s brush this week with the powerful storm. 