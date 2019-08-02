< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Seminole County deputes take 300 kids on back-to-school shopping spree

By Sydney Cameron, FOX 35

Posted Aug 02 2019 12:35PM EDT

Updated Aug 02 2019 12:38PM EDT fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/seminole-county-deputes-take-300-kids-on-back-to-school-shopping-spree" data-title="Seminole County deputes take 300 kids on back-to-school shopping spree" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/seminole-county-deputes-take-300-kids-on-back-to-school-shopping-spree" addthis:title="Seminole County deputes take 300 kids on back-to-school shopping spree"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421826381.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421826381");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421826381-421826351"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421826381-421826351" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/02/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1564763698059.png_7568629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Nearly 300 children went on a back-to-school shopping spree, compliments of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Nearly 300 children went on a back-to-school shopping spree, compliments of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Children were paired with 100 deputies and volunteers to buy clothes and school supplies at four Wal-Marts across Seminole County during the back-to-school sales tax holiday.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-s-back-to-school-sales-tax-holiday-begins-friday"><strong>RELATED: Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday</strong></a></p><p>"It's like a great weight lifted off my mom because she's a single parent," said 17 year-old Ashanti Matthews, who bought some much-needed undergarments and gym shorts.</p><p>She said without the sheriff's office help she may have had to go without some things heading back to school.</p><p>The Sheriff's office aims to help children in-need and partner with community organizations like the Boys and Girls Club. Each student got to spend $100. Deputies said it was a humbling experience.</p><p>"One of them just grabbed a pair of shorts for their little brother because his little brother doesn't have something," said deputy sheriff Andrew Pozada. "So he's taking money out of his budget to go buy something for his little brother so I think that's really cool."</p><p>Deputy Pozada said the shopping trip also helps deputies build positive relationships with children in the community. "It means a lot. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Probe: No bias by TSA supervisor at OIA, but profiling concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators were unable to corroborate specific allegations that a Transportation Security Administration supervisor instructed air marshals to racially discriminate against passengers at Florida's busiest airport.</p><p>But investigators for the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General uncovered other concerns about racial profiling of passengers by other TSA supervisors at Orlando International Airport, according to a report sent to lawmakers last week.</p><p>The Office of Inspector General launched the investigation a year ago at the request of U.S. lawmakers after three air marshals went public with the discrimination allegations about the supervisor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/judge-sentences-man-who-sent-pipe-bombs-to-dems-to-20-years" title="Judge sentences man who sent pipe bombs to Dems to 20 years" data-articleId="422312571" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge sentences man who sent pipe bombs to Dems to 20 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Hays, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Larry Neumeister, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida amateur body builder who admitted sending inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday by a judge who said he concluded that the bombs purposely were not designed to explode.</p><p>Cesar Sayoc, 57, wept and crossed himself when U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff announced the sentence. Sayoc earlier this year had pleaded guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.</p><p>The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Florida, apologized to his victims, saying he was "so very sorry for what I did."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates" title="S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates" data-articleId="422312100" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A file image shows the fluctuations of the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Aug. 1, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the global economy.</p><p>China let its currency, the yuan, drop to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a decade, a move that Trump railed against as "currency manipulation." It also halted purchases of U.S. farm products. 