- Hold on tight: a new roller coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando.

The theme park released a teaser trailer of their new attraction which is set to open in 2020.

According to the footage, the ride will have some sort of arctic theme that will include "plunging thrills" and riders will reach "predatory heights."

"We are ready to #BreakTheIce," the YouTube description reads.

This will be the 6th coaster to debut at SeaWorld Orlando. Annual passholders will get to be among the first to experience the new coaster when it opens.

The company says they will release more details in the months to come.