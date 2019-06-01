< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410283721" data-article-version="1.0">SeaWorld Orlando teases new roller coaster coming in 2020</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Hold on tight: a new roller coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando.</p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Hold on tight: a new roller coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/seaworld-orlando-is-offering-free-tickets-to-veterans"><strong>RELATED: SeaWorld Orlando is offering free tickets to veterans</strong></a></p> <p>The theme park released a teaser trailer of their new attraction which is set to open in 2020. </p> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U9cFITmz_H0" width="560">

According to the footage, the ride will have some sort of arctic theme that will include "plunging thrills" and riders will reach "predatory heights."

"We are ready to #BreakTheIce," the YouTube description reads.

This will be the 6th coaster to debut at SeaWorld Orlando. Annual passholders will get to be among the first to experience the new coaster when it opens.

The company says they will release more details in the months to come.

