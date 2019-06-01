According to the footage, the ride will have some sort of arctic theme that will include "plunging thrills" and riders will reach "predatory heights."
"We are ready to #BreakTheIce," the YouTube description reads.
This will be the 6th coaster to debut at SeaWorld Orlando. Annual passholders will get to be among the first to experience the new coaster when it opens.
The company says they will release more details in the months to come.
Summer is coming up fast and Applebee's wants to cool you off with a tasty deal: Vodka Raspberry Lemonades for only a buck!
That's right. During the entire month of June, you can snag the sweet, fruity cocktail for only $1.
“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is tweeting in support of LGBT people to mark LGBT Pride Month. His tweets come one week after his administration moved to revoke newly won health care discrimination protections for transgender people.
As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals....
Are you feeling lucky?
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so now the jackpot has jumped to a massive $475 million!
While dreaming about quitting your job and buying an island sounds great, for most of us, they will just remain dreams. Your odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.