- SeaWorld Orlando’s Summer on Wednesday announced a new weekend concert series and the return for a limited time of the popular Fun Card.

The surprise four-weekend series of concerts begins July 20. The indoor series, which is free with theme park admission, will be held in Nautilus Theatre twice daily on both Saturdays and Sundays.

SeaWorld recommends that, for the best seat in the house, guests can purchase reserved and VIP seating for select performances. A limited number of reserved and VIP seating options and packages are available online here.

SeaWorld Summer Concert Series:



• Colt Ford— July 20-21

• Vertical Horizon— July 27-28

• Jefferson Starship— August 3-4

• Blood, Sweat and Tears— August 10-11