Search continues for suspect in hit and run that killed toddler By Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 19 2019 07:55PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 11:02PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 10:01AM EDT DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Daytona Beach Police continue to search for a man who is accused of running over and killing a toddler. Police are asking for help from the public to learn the whereabouts of Earnest Ponder, 29. </p> <p>Meanwhile, a memorial is growing, where family members and friends lit candles on Friday to mourn the loss of 22-month-old Ar’myis. The child's mother, Arelette Ford, was too distraught to talk in detail about the incident. Police say the chlid was run over in the parking lot where he lived. Complex manager Jerry Sizemore says he had his door open, when it all happened. </p> <p>"We was all yelling at him to get him to stop, but he had the windows up, music up, and we couldn’t hear him," Sizemore said.</p> <p>He says the tot was being supervised, when a green Chrysler ran over him in the complex.</p> <p>"His mom was beating on the side of the car to tell him to stop, but he didn’t do it. He scaled back to see what happened and ran. Ran out the gate here and ran down Charles Street," Sizemore added.</p> <p>Ford says Ponder is a friend, and she wonders why he left. </p> <p>Sizemore said, "He comes and goes. Everybody loved the guy. The guy is a good guy. He had a good character. He was a liked guy around here."</p> <p>Friends of the family don’t understand why he left.</p> <p>"If it’s an accident, it’s an accident. But taking off that’s just like, it’s like a slap across the face to everybody," said Mike Speaks.</p> <p>Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said they will continue their search.</p> <p>"We’re not gonna stop, we’re not gonna let up until he’s in custody. We’re gonna do whatever it takes to get him off the streets."</p> <p>Ponder has a history of drug-related felonies, according to Capri; however, he was not wanted on any drug charges. At worst, Capri said Ponder would have faced charges for driving with a suspended license. Now, because he left the scene of the crash, he faces much more serious charges.</p> <p>“There’s being afraid, I get that, but there’s more to this. Why would you run from the scene, if you didn’t have something to hide?” Capri asked.</p> <p>The family started a Go Fund Me account to help pay for funeral expenses. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/forget-area-51-shelter-wants-you-to-raid-it-for-its-tin-foil-hat-wearing-dogs" title="Forget Area 51: Shelter wants you to raid it for its tin-foil hat wearing dogs" data-articleId="419324613" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: OKC&nbsp;Animal Welfare" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forget Area 51: Shelter wants you to raid it for its tin-foil hat wearing dogs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Unless you've been living under a rock, you know about the plan for more than 250,000 people to raid Area 51 in southern Nevada in order to “see them aliens.” But who knows what you'll find---and you could probably use some protection, right?</p><p>That's where a furry friend comes in.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bernie-sanders-campaign-workers-complaining-fleeing-over-poverty-wages-report" title="Bernie Sanders' campaign workers complaining, fleeing over ‘poverty wages': report" data-articleId="419324144" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders' campaign workers complaining, fleeing over ‘poverty wages': report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 10:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders has pledged to American workers that he would institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage if he wins the White House in 2020.</p><p>But unionized workers on Sanders' own campaign say they wish he would start now -- by paying a higher wage to them.</p><p>According to a report, members of Sanders' staff have been using the senator's own campaign rhetoric against him as they try to wrestle more pay from the self-described democratic socialist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/five-cubans-discovered-on-makeshift-sailboat-in-florida-keys-us-coast-guard-says" title="Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says" data-articleId="419323364" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Most Recent

Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says

Florida Dem admits lying about treating Pulse shooting victims: 'I just made it up'

Keanu Reeves leaves fan sweet note on the way to set in Louisiana: 'You're breathtaking!'

Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice

Driver suspected in hit-and-run that killed toddler in Daytona Beach turns self in Since then, the inventions made during this time have become part of our daily lives on Earth. (Credit: NASA)" title="apollo11-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘One giant leap for mankind': The everyday things we gained from going to the moon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/july-20-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/Weather_report__July_20__2019_0_7537035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__July_20__2019_0_20190720131531"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>July 20 weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-deadly-crash-that-left-toddler-dead"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Shona%20Lynn%20Wallace_1563591402251.jpg_7536832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Shona Lynn Wallace_1563591402251.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arrest made in deadly crash that left toddler dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/army-veteran-s-dog-tags-returned-50-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Lost%20dog%20tags%20returned_1563587530195.jpg_7536396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Pat says Robert never spoke about his time in Vietnam, but he would constantly say how he wished he could get his dog tags back." style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419240625'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/five-cubans-discovered-on-makeshift-sailboat-in-florida-keys-us-coast-guard-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-dem-admits-lying-about-treating-pulse-shooting-victims-i-just-made-it-up-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida Dem admits lying about treating Pulse shooting victims: 'I just made it up'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/keanu-reeves-leaves-fan-sweet-note-on-the-way-to-set-in-louisiana-you-re-breathtaking-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keanu Reeves leaves fan sweet note on the way to set in Louisiana: 'You're breathtaking!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-accused-of-assault-over-pizza-slice-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/pizza%20pic_1558487499799.jpg_7299794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/pizza%20pic_1558487499799.jpg_7299794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/pizza%20pic_1558487499799.jpg_7299794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/pizza%20pic_1558487499799.jpg_7299794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/pizza%20pic_1558487499799.jpg_7299794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-suspected-in-hit-and-run-that-killed-toddler-in-daytona-beach-turns-self-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/Earnest%20Ponder%20new%20mug_1563630587748.png_7536993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/Earnest%20Ponder%20new%20mug_1563630587748.png_7536993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/Earnest%20Ponder%20new%20mug_1563630587748.png_7536993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/Earnest%20Ponder%20new%20mug_1563630587748.png_7536993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/Earnest%20Ponder%20new%20mug_1563630587748.png_7536993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver suspected in hit-and-run that killed toddler in Daytona Beach 