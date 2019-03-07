The tear-jerking photo was uploaded to Facebook by NorthStar Pet Rescue in Boonton, N.J. The nonprofit organization is working with Eleventh Hour Rescue in Randolph, N.J, to find Moose a new home. Since it was posted, the photo has been shared thousands of times.
One Facebook, NorthStar posted, “Moose sat patiently next to his dad's hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that ‘Dad’ had passed away. Moose has now been returned to our friends at Eleventh Hour Rescue and he's taking the loss of his dad pretty hard. Please help Moose find a new home and a family for him to love.
“He’s a sweet happy boy by nature,” the post continued. “He just needs people to help his heart heal.”
Several days later, the post was updated, saying, “Thanks to the power of social media, Moose has received several applications & we are hopeful he will find a forever home soon! Thank you for caring & sharing everyone!”
NorthStar told Fox News, “Moose is a dog under the care of Eleventh Hour Rescue in Randolph NJ USA. Animal rescues often work cooperatively to help find homes for dogs in need and NorthStar Pet Rescue has a long and special relationship with Eleventh Hour Rescue. We shared his story and photo in hopes of finding a local foster or adopter for him. Due to the power of social media, his story and has now gone global.
“Since his story has been shared widely, we understand that he has many, many people that want to adopt him and I’m sure he’ll be in a new home soon.”
Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com
More TRENDING stories:
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.
DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android
FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.
Posted Jun 21 2019 11:29AM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 11:31AM EDT
How's this for alimony? A Michigan man who won more than $30 million playing the lottery while separated from his wife has been ordered to give her nearly half the money as part of their divorce settlement.
Rich Zelasko of Pontiac had been split from his wife Mary Beth for about two years when he won the big Mega Millions prize in 2013.
But an arbitrator ruled the winnings were marital property and should be shared, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Posted Jun 21 2019 11:14AM EDT
Florida’s unemployment rate for May showed a slight drop from revised April numbers.
The state Department of Economic Opportunity announced Friday that Florida’s jobless rate stood at 3.4 percent in May, reflecting 353,000 people out of work from a workforce of 10.3 million. The state had initially released a 3.4 percent rate for April but later revised the estimate to 3.5 percent.
Florida’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 3.6 percent. Among the categories of jobs that did well in Florida last month were in the fields of construction and leisure and hospitality.