Room service robot roaming halls of Central Florida hotel

Posted: May 02 2018 08:17PM EDT

Video Posted: May 02 2018 11:23PM EDT

Updated: May 02 2018 11:45PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - When you're staying in a hotel and need a bottle of water or maybe a toothbrush, you call the front desk and they bring it to you.

It's usually an easy process with little drama. But at Tampa's West Wing Boutique Hotel the system is a little different and more sci-fi than you might expect.

The 115-room hotel uses a robot to make those deliveries. His name is 'Wes' and he roams the halls all day taking things to guests. The News Station's Tom Johnson check-in to check him out.


 

