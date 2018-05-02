Room service robot roaming halls of Central Florida hotel

- When you're staying in a hotel and need a bottle of water or maybe a toothbrush, you call the front desk and they bring it to you.

It's usually an easy process with little drama. But at Tampa's West Wing Boutique Hotel the system is a little different and more sci-fi than you might expect.

The 115-room hotel uses a robot to make those deliveries. His name is 'Wes' and he roams the halls all day taking things to guests. The News Station's Tom Johnson check-in to check him out.



