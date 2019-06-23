< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Rogue hot air balloon at Missouri festival leaves 1 injured
Posted Jun 23 2019 07:58PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 08:01PM EDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 08:06PM EDT 23 2019 08:01PM Posted Jun 23 2019 07:58PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 08:01PM EDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 08:06PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414327140-414327115" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> FOX NEWS - At least one person was hurt after an out-of-control hot air balloon ripped through a crowded festival in Missouri on Saturday after organizers said an "experienced balloonist" grazed a tree.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Video taken of the incident at the Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration in Hannibal, a city roughly 120 miles northwest of St. Louis, shows a crowd of people watching as a green and black hot air balloon in the air heads toward them.

With the balloonist inside the rogue balloon's basket, it hits the ground and barrels forward, knocking through people, chairs and past a tree. The balloon moves forward, and eventually heads into an open field and higher into the sky.

A young girl was knocked down during the incident, the committee overseeing the celebration told Fox News on Sunday.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, and the event continued," officials said. "We are relieved to report nothing more serious."

A website for the event advertised a viewing on Saturday night of a "balloon glow," which featured balloons "lit up on the ground after dark," and the opportunity to ride in a balloon.

An event for early Sunday was also scheduled for a sunrise balloon launch. 