"When she was found, there was no obvious access to the marsh on either side of the road," Devin Griffiths, a marketing and communications specialist with the institute, told NJ.com. "So we're not sure why she was there. She was in a really odd place."
Researchers were able to identify the turtle by a Passive Integrated Transponder tag the institute would place under the skin of rescued turtles after they're incubated and kept for a year. The tags had data showing the animals' age and other identifiable information. The tag showed July 13, 2000, which could have been the date it was tagged or released into the wild.
Many terrapins in the wild don't make it. Griffiths told NJ.com that drivers should be cautious when traveling near the marshes in Stone Harbor, southwest of Atlantic City.
"Things can happen very, very quickly," he told the outlet. "When you're driving through marsh on both sides, slow down and keep your eyes open."
The institute had some fun with its "very special visitor" before releasing it safely back into the marsh.
"For all the terrapins who don't make it, this beautiful girl represents hope," the institute wrote on its Facebook page. "Her journey is a testament to the value of the critical conservation work we do and the role we all play in ensuring a future for these incredible creatures."
CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Jul 21 2019 06:49PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 06:54PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Costa Rican Health Ministry says it has confirmed 19 deaths from consumption of alcohol tainted with methanol.
The ministry said in a report that the investigation continues, but so far it has counted 14 men and five women who have died after drinking adulterated liquor since early June. The victims ranged from 32 to 72 years of age.
Government officials have seized around 30,000 bottles from brands suspected of containing methanol, with names like “Aguardiente Molotov” and “Guaro Gran Apache.” Aguardiente translates to English as “fire water.” Both it and guaro are traditionally distilled from sugar cane.
Posted Jul 21 2019 06:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 06:34PM EDT
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island’s leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.
Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Sunday via a brief Facebook video as hundreds of viewers posted angry messages. He also said he is looking forward to facing the process of impeachment, whose initial stages have begun in Puerto Rico’s legislature.
Rosselló is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria.
Posted Jul 21 2019 06:15PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 06:17PM EDT
The global box office has a new king in "Avengers: Endgame."
The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.
"Avatar" held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.