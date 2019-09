- Just months after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed way, TMZ reports that Duane "Dog" the Bounty Hunter was hospitalized this week after suffering a 'heart emergency.'

According to TMZ, the 66-year-old reality TV star was feeling pain in his chest at his home in Colorado and was rushed to the hospital. Sources tell TMZ it could have been a heart attack, but that has not been confirmed. Doctors are running tests to assess exactly what happened, TMZ reports.

It was just last month when Dog's store in Edgewater, Colorado was vandalized and robbed. Some of his late wife's personal items were stolen in the heist.

In June, Chapman died after a battle with cancer at the age of 51. Dog told Fox News that Beth didn't think twice about sharing her private ordeal with audiences.

"I freaked out at some of the stuff she showed. I'm like ‘Honey, are you sure?' She said, ‘Absolutely.' Her goal was to beat this thing and to show people how to do it. Of course, she didn't, cancer won, but she wanted to show her fans, her family and everybody what to do if something like this should happen to them. I was amazed at some of the stuff she showed the camera."

Memorials were held for Beth in Hawaii and Colorado where the couple have homes.

Fox News has reached out to the hospital to get more information on Dog's condition and have not heard back yet.