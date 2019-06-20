< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413718717-413718216">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Amy Christie Hunter" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
<figcaption>Photo credit: Amy Christie Hunter</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cloudss_1561026147858_7422075_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Amy Christie Hunter" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Amy Christie Hunter</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413718717" data-article-version="1.0">Rare, ocean wave-shaped clouds appear in Virginia</h1>

<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:31AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:37AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Have you seen this before?</p><p>A woman in Virginia snapped a picture of a rare cloud formation in the sky near Roanoke. </p><p>Amy Christie Hunter spotted the wave-shaped clouds on Tuesday evening over Smith Mountain Lake. She quickly pulled out her camera to capture the jaw-dropping view.</p><p>"Very cool clouds rolling over Smith Mountain this evening," she wrote on Facebook. "They are called Tsunami clouds. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspects-sought-after-trooper-is-dragged-in-downtown-orlando" title="Suspects sought after trooper is dragged in downtown Orlando" data-articleId="413716276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspects sought after trooper is dragged in downtown Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a suspect in downtown Orlando.</p><p>Authorities say this happened around 3:00 a.m. on West Colonial Drive and Orange Ave. According to FHP, a trooper tried to stop a 2014 Toyota Corolla. When the car was forced to stop at the train tracks, they say that's when the male driver jumped out of the car and made a run for it. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/fatal-crash-under-investigation-near-osteen" title="2 people dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Osteen" data-articleId="413715302" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/crash_1561023889047_7422061_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 people dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Osteen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A double fatal wreck is under investigation in Volusia County. It happened late Wednesday night near Osteen .</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a call came in around 11:30 p.m. about a crash at State Road 415 and Acorn Lake Road involving two cars.</p><p>Florida Highway Patrol says that one of the vehicle's was traveling northbound on S.R. 415 and the other was going southbound. A Volusia County deputy reportedly tried to stop the vehicle going northbound for a traffic violation and that's when the driver took. 