According to Charls, it was created as far back as 1997.
“We had been buying the tenders and rolls for months separately because the people in the deli REFUSED to ring it up as a sub,” according to the Facebook post. "But I finally had a guy on the inside who would do it! The next day he talked his manager into making it a special, put a chalkboard sign out front with it and everything. Then it was such a hit they started doing it at other stores. Thus, the chicken tender pub-sub was born. You're welcome."
Whether it's true or not is anyone's guess, but do we really care if it is?
Now if you want to skip the line and get that Pub Sub in your hands fast, you can always order online at Publix.com/Order and pick it up at your convenience.
Posted Jun 12 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 09:14AM EDT
2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has issued a stunning warning to President Trump that seems to echo controversial recent comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying her Justice Department would likely charge him with obstruction of justice if she wins the White House.
Harris, in a newly released interview, said she believes the only reason former Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not recommend prosecuting Trump was because of the Justice Department’s policy against indicting a sitting president. Once out of office, Trump would be subject to charges -- and Harris was emphatic in saying the DOJ should pursue them.
“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Harris said on this week’s NPR Politics Podcast.
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:30AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:35AM EDT
Teslas will be able to drive themselves from their home garage to the parking lot at their owner’s job by the end of the year, Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the company’s shareholder meeting, Musk said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system will be “feature complete” this year, but will still require supervision by a human driver prepared to take over.
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:31AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:32AM EDT
A 14-year-old girl is missing out of Marion County.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Allysa Brooke Kendrick is missing out of Silver Springs. She was last seen on Tuesday standing in front of her home on Northeast 86th Lane. She was wearing a gray t-shirt with a Superman emblem, black Aeropostle sweat pants, and no shoes.
They say that Allysa may be in the presence of 19-year-old Brent Swingle but it is not confirmed.