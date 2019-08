- Orlando Pride midfielder Emily van Egmond will undergo ankle surgery, forcing her to miss the remainder of the 2019 season, the Club announced on Thursday.

The Australian international will have the procedure to remedy an injury she sustained on her left ankle while playing at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup for the Matildas. Van Egmond will return to her native country of Australia for the surgery.

"We are obviously very upset to lose Emily for the remainder of the season. As a Club, we know that Emily is a world-class athlete and she has the mental capacity to push herself beyond her physical limitations, but her long-term health is our biggest priority," said Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck. "We wish her the best and look forward to her full recovery."

Van Egmond, 26, joined the Pride in 2018 and has appeared in 25 matches since then, including eight this season. The midfielder has registered two assists since arriving in Orlando, one in each of the two seasons she's been with the Club.

