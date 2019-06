- President Trump is calling a proposed constitutional amendment to ban flag burning a "no brainer!"

The president tweeted his support of the amendment on Saturday morning.

"All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag," he wrote. "A no brainer!"

Montana Senator Steve Gaines issued a press release on Flag Day talking about his renewed efforts to prohibit the burning of the American flag.

"Our United States flag is a timeless symbol of liberty that tells the story of America, the story of our enduring pursuit of freedom," Daines said. "Remembering the sacrifices of all who carried its colors into battle, our nation should always render the flag the honor and dignity it is due."

Daines has been pushing for the proposed ban for the past 2 years.

