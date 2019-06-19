< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story413516264" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413516264" data-article-version="1.0">President Trump debuts Hillary Clinton impression during Florida campaign rally</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413516264");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413516264-413516212"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413516264-413516212" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-413516264" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - It's been years since <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/president-trump-hillary-clinton-campaign-launch">President Trump rolled out his nickname for Hillary Clinton, </a>but on Tuesday night he unveiled a potentially new impression of her.</p><p>Trump,<a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-re-election-bid-before-jam-packed-arena-vows-to-keep-america-great-"> speaking at his official campaign launch in Orlando, Florida</a>, on Tuesday night, harkened back to a moment from the 2016 debates with "Crooked Hillary" when the Democratic candidate asked if he would accept the results of the election.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-re-election-bid-before-jam-packed-arena-vows-to-keep-america-great-"><strong>RELATED: Trump launches re-election bid before jam-packed arena, vows to 'Keep America Great'</strong></a></p><p>To the delight of the thousands in attendance, Trump mockingly asked the question in a voice -- seemingly debuting his "Hillary voice."</p><p>'"You remember during one of the debates when 'Crooked Hillary' said 'If I win, are you going to support me?' But I must be honest, I didn't give her a great answer," Trump said, using the former Secretary of State's voice. "That might have been my hardest question. During the debates. Isn't it amazing that it worked the other way around, right?"</p><p>The entertainer-in-chief had the Florida crowd in a frenzy as he described his analysis of Clinton and her email scandal, telling the crowd he would not get the same benefit of the doubt with one email deleted and compared the Russia investigation to Clinton's Benghazi investigation.</p><p>"If you want to know how the system is rigged, just compare how they came after us for three years with everything they had versus the free pass they gave to Hillary and her aides after they set up an illegal server, destroyed evidence, deleted and acid washed thirty-three thousand e-mails, exposed classified information and turned the State Department into a pay for play cash machine," Trump said working the crowd into a fervor.</p><p>"If I got a subpoena for e-mails if I deleted one e-mail. Like a love note to Melania it's the electric chair for Trump," the president joked.</p><p>Trump has shown he isn't afraid to go off script during his rallies and also takes pride in prodding his political rivals. DeSantis signs bill reducing age for correctional officers to 18" data-articleId="413524374" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. DeSantis signs bill reducing age for correctional officers to 18</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill lowering the minimum age to work as a correctional officer in the state from 19 to 18.</p><p>That means the Florida Department of Corrections and county jails will be able to start hiring younger guards starting July 1 to address a growing problem with staffing shortages.</p><p>RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to ban sanctuary cities in Florida</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/trump-campaign-rakes-in-stunning-25m-in-single-day-for-re-election-launch" title="Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch" data-articleId="413523280" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - President Trump's campaign operation raised a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours amid his 2020 re-election launch in Florida on Tuesday — a figure that blows past what any of the Democratic candidates raised in the entire first quarter.</p><p>“@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted early Wednesday morning.</p><p>@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/video-stingray-caught-by-fisherman-gives-birth-on-florida-beach" title="VIDEO: Stingray caught on fishing line gives birth on Florida beach" data-articleId="413520206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Stingray_caught_by_fisherman_gives_birth_0_7419153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Stingray_caught_by_fisherman_gives_birth_0_7419153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Stingray_caught_by_fisherman_gives_birth_0_7419153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Stingray_caught_by_fisherman_gives_birth_0_7419153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/Stingray_caught_by_fisherman_gives_birth_0_7419153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stingray caught by fisherman gives birth on Florida beach" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>VIDEO: Stingray caught on fishing line gives birth on Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family at Ponte Vedra Beach rushed to help a stingray and her babies as she gave birth after being caught on a fishing line. </p><p>Chrisoula Harris shared the video with Fox 35. Over the weekend, a fisherman had reeled in the stingray, but quickly realized she was in labor and worked to set her free. </p><p>The video shows the man cutting the line from the mother stingray as the tiny babies popped out. The fisherman then helped the mother and babies back out into the ocean. The family watched as the stingrays swam away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/video-stingray-caught-by-fisherman-gives-birth-on-florida-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Chrisoula Harris" title="stingray for web_1560948244246.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Stingray caught on fishing line gives birth on Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Jeff Crilley" title="great white encounter 2_1560945526559.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-orange-county-deputy-accused-of-fraud-grand-theft"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="handcuffs_1444577974483-407693-407693-407693-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former Orange County deputy accused of fraud, grand theft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-re-election-bid-before-jam-packed-arena-vows-to-keep-america-great-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540_7416708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trump-re-election-orlando-rally_1560907025540.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump launches re-election bid before jam-packed arena, vows to 'Keep America Great'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/trump-campaign-rakes-in-stunning-25m-in-single-day-for-re-election-launch" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/video-stingray-caught-by-fisherman-gives-birth-on-florida-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/stingray%20for%20web_1560948244246.png_7419013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chrisoula&#x20;Harris" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>VIDEO: Stingray caught on fishing line gives birth on Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/president-trump-debuts-hillary-clinton-impression-during-florida-campaign-rally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump%20orlando_1560946436637.png_7418694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump debuts Hillary Clinton impression during Florida campaign rally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Crilley" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-orange-county-deputy-accused-of-fraud-grand-theft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Orange County deputy accused of fraud, grand theft</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span 