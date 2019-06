- The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Enrique Centeno, 17 was last seen on June 4. Police say he left his home around 5:00 a.m. that day and hasn't been seen since.

He is described as a black male, about 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighting around 170 pounds. Enrique has black hair, brown eyes, and is reportedly wearing a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jarrett at (772) 871-5052 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).