- The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Police say that Alissa Brennan was last seen with her mother around 3:00 p.m. at 920 8th Avenue South. She's described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds. Alissa has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with the New York skyline on the front and gray leggings with white stripes and the the word 'pink' written on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 904-270-1661.