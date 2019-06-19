President Trump plans to have Air Force One fly over the National Mall as part of his revamped Fourth of July celebrations set to take place next month in Washington, reports said Tuesday.
Trump would like U.S. military planes, including one of the Boeing jetliners used as Air Force One, to fly over the Mall on Independence Day, three sources briefed on the matter told the Washington Post. The president would not be aboard Air Force One during the flyover, they said.
"By the way, on July 4th in Washington D.C., come on down! We're going to have a big day," Trump told supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., kicking off his re-election bid. "We're going to have hundreds of thousands of people."