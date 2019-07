- A Florida police officer is still driving a patrol car on duty despite having a restricted driver's license.

Melbourne Police say Officer Audrey Poole had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and failed multiple field sobriety tests last fall. She allegedly fell to the ground crying and pleading with the officer.

She was arrested after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test. A refusal leads to an automatic restricted license. She can only drive a vehicle for business purpose for one year, allowing her to still drive her patrol car.

Deputy Chief David Waltemeyer defended the department, telling Florida Today her probationary status as a new officer was extended after the arrest and she is under constant scrutiny and supervision from commanding officers.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

___

Information from: Florida Today