Grandma near death kills disabled grandson, worried that no one could take care of him, police say <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>Crime Scene</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crime Scene" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Crime Scene</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430229736-429982023" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crime Scene" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Crime Scene</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 09:26AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p>
</div> (AP)</strong> - An 87-year-old Florida woman told police she gave her disabled 30-year-old grandson a fatal dose of drugs because she fears she's near death and there will be no one else who can take care of him.</p><p>Bradenton police detectives took Lillian Parks into protective custody Sunday for an evaluation and medical treatment, spokesman Brian Thiers said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-florida-teen-attacks-grandparents-after-being-denied-more-tomatoes-at-dinner"><strong>RELATED: Deputies: Florida teen attacks grandparents after being denied more tomatoes at dinner</strong></a></p><p>Joel Parks lived with his grandmother on weekends and at a group home during the week. He was not able to take care of himself, Thiers said.</p><p>"She's worried when she's gone there will be nobody there to care for him."</p><p>On Sunday, Joel Parks' sister came to check on him and called 911 when she discovered his body at the grandmother's apartment.</p><p><a href="https://www.bradenton.com/">The Bradenton Herald reports </a>Joel Parks' father is dead and his mother is estranged.</p><p>Investigators say Lillian Parks will likely be charged with second-degree murder once she's released from a doctor's care. They're awaiting a toxicology report to reveal the substance used to kill Joel Parks.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-florida-teen-attacks-grandparents-after-being-denied-more-tomatoes-at-dinner"><strong>RELATED: Deputies: Florida teen attacks grandparents after being denied more tomatoes at dinner</strong></a></p><p>Thiers said police don't know how long Parks had been dead before his body was discovered. Investigators spent Tuesday interviewing family members.</p><p>"This is a difficult case for our detectives," Thiers said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phone scammers pose as law enforcement, try to steal money</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new phone scam is going around where the scammers pose as law enforcement to steal money from you.</p><p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that they recently received reports from citizens regarding telephone scams in which callers represent themselves as members of the Sheriff's Office.</p><p>During the call, they say that the scammer will tell the person who answers the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest (one reason that the scammer has given is for missing jury duty) and that to resolve it, they need to obtain a 'green dot' money card.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/sex-crime-suspect-says-underage-girls-family-attacked-him-1" title="Sex crime suspect says underage girl's family attacked him" data-articleId="430262880" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/javionne%20for%20web_1569433259521.png_7675534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/javionne%20for%20web_1569433259521.png_7675534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/javionne%20for%20web_1569433259521.png_7675534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/javionne%20for%20web_1569433259521.png_7675534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/javionne%20for%20web_1569433259521.png_7675534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sex crime suspect says underage girl's family attacked him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Louisiana man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old said he was beaten by the girl's family after they caught the two together.</p><p>News outlets report 18-year-old Javionne Thomas is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.</p><p>RELATED: South Carolina boy, 11, drove 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat, police say</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-student-charged-after-bringing-knife-to-school-to-use-for-self-defense-" title="Florida student charged after bringing knife to school to use for 'self-defense'" data-articleId="430255530" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/nicholas%20teague_1569429450351.png_7675509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/nicholas%20teague_1569429450351.png_7675509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/nicholas%20teague_1569429450351.png_7675509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/nicholas%20teague_1569429450351.png_7675509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/25/nicholas%20teague_1569429450351.png_7675509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida student charged after bringing knife to school to use for 'self-defense'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 12:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Spruce Creek High School student was arrested for bringing a knife to school. </p><p>Deputies were called to the school because of a fight.</p><p>They say that the student, identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Teague, told them that he owned the knife and would use it in self-defense if necessary. 