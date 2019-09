- A Winter Haven man has been arrested after police say he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his van while she was walking to school.

Randall Ogletree, 55, was pulling into a RaceTrac gas station on Saturday morning when a Winter Haven police officer spotted his van, which matched the description a witness gave in the incident on Lake Elbert Drive.

"Ogletree gave his name to the officer and it was discovered that Ogletree had an expired driver's license as well as a warrant for Failure To Appear on a charge of driving with an expired license."

Ogletree was taken into custody. While being interviewed, Ogletree admitted to driving in the area where the incident occurred and to offering a female a ride.

"He indicated he thought the female was an adult because it appeared she was coming from "Polk" (meaning Polk State College). He also told detectives that he always asks females he sees walking if they need a ride."

Ogletree was booked into the Polk County Jail on one count of stalking.