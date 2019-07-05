< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416478936" data-article-version="1.0">Pig ear dog treats linked to 'multidrug-resistant' salmonella outbreak in 13 states, CDC says</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416478936" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Pig ear dog treats linked to 'multidrug-resistant' salmonella outbreak in 13 states, CDC says&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/pig-ear-dog-treats-linked-to-multidrug-resistant-salmonella-outbreak-in-13-states-cdc-says" data-title="Pig ear dog treats linked to 'multidrug-resistant' salmonella outbreak in 13 states, CDC says" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/pig-ear-dog-treats-linked-to-multidrug-resistant-salmonella-outbreak-in-13-states-cdc-says" addthis:title="Pig ear dog treats linked to 'multidrug-resistant' salmonella outbreak in 13 states, CDC says"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416478936.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416478936");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416478936-416478905"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The CDC said 12 people have been hospitalized as a result of the salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats.&nbsp;(CDC)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The CDC said 12 people have been hospitalized as a result of the salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats. (CDC)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416478936-416478905" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/pigs-ears-CDC_1562355203592_7478972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The CDC said 12 people have been hospitalized as a result of the salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats.&nbsp;(CDC)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The CDC said 12 people have been hospitalized as a result of the salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats. (CDC)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 03:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 03:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416478936" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Heads up, pet owners: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a warning this week that a recent salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats has affected 45 people across 13 states.</p> <p>In the announcement Wednesday, the federal health agency said at least 12 of the 45 people sickened have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported at this time.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/pig-ear-dog-treats-salmonella-outbreak" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>Illnesses have been reported in the following states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Iowa has the highest number of ill people (12), while Michigan and New York follow behind with 7 and 6, respectively.</p> <p>“Epidemiologic evidence indicates that contact with pig ear dog treats is the likely source of this outbreak,” the CDC said, noting that 34 out of 38 people interviewed said they had “contact with a dog before getting sick.”</p> <p>More specifically, “of 24 people with available information, 17 reported contact with pig ear dog treats or with dogs who were fed pig ear dog treats,” the agency added.</p> <p>Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development officials later collected pig ears from retail stores where those in the state who were sickened reported buying them. The pig ears were later analyzed and tested positive for salmonella — though the specific outbreak strain was not identified, according to the CDC.</p> <p>“Investigators are checking to see if any human illnesses are linked to those strains. Retail locations where sampling occurred have removed pig ears from shelves,” the CDC noted, adding a common supplier has not yet been pinpointed.</p> <p>Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps. Illnesses are more likely to be severe in the elderly and infants, according to the CDC, which estimates salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses in the U.S. per year.</p> <p>The CDC also gave advice to dog owners to help prevent salmonella infections.</p> <p>Owners should wash their hands with soap and water after handling pet food or treats, including pig ears. It also advised owners to not let their dog lick their mouth or face after feeding the animal a treat or food. Young children, especially those 5 years of age or younger, should “not touch or eat pet food or treats,” the CDC warned.</p> <p>Some dogs infected with salmonella may not appear to be sick. However, infected dogs “usually have diarrhea that may contain blood or mucus," per the federal health agency. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4>
<p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Man, teen arrested in stolen Mustang chase</h4>
<p>Two people are facing charges after Flagler and Volusia County deputies say they stole a Mustang from a car lot. One suspect is a juvenile, while the other has been identified as Hollins Mills, 19. Deputies say it all started at around 4:30 a.m. when Flagler deputies got a call from a Palm Coast Ford dealership in reference to multiple stolen cars.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood arrested for domestic violence</h4>
<p>"Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood was arrested on domestic violence-related charges on Friday in Indiana, Fox News has confirmed. "Just after 3:00 a.m., on July 5, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child," a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) revealed in a statement.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> 